OpenAI says teens use ChatGPT for under 15 minutes a day as worries over risks grow

Teens spend under 15 minutes a day on average on ChatGPT, while less than 2% of them interact with the chatbot for over three straight hours, OpenAI said, as technology companies face scrutiny over the risks AI chatbots pose to children.

Sam Altman’s AI company released the figures in its first report on teen use on Wednesday as rapid adoption of AI platforms raises concerns about their impact on adolescent mental health and developmental safety.

Such worries have been ⁠amplified ​by research on social media’s harms to young users, with Meta in August agreeing to pay up to $18 billion and limit teens’ use of Facebook and Instagram to settle claims that it designed the platforms to addict children.