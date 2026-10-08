OpenAI rolls out GPT-6 with visuals, interactive features and faster responses

OpenAI has begun rolling out its much-awaited GPT-6 globally in ChatGPT. The company is introducing a new ‘Intelligent UI’ that allows the chatbot to combine text with visuals and interactive elements. The update was initially available to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, while Free and Go users will start receiving it on Thursday, October 8.

“GPT‑6 in ChatGPT introduces Intelligent UI, a new capability that allows ChatGPT to answer quickly with fully interactive user interfaces that make everyday answers more visual, make learning complex topics easier, and can swiftly create a tool to solve a task right in the moment,” the company said in its blog announcing the development.

What is Intelligent UI?

According to OpenAI, GPT-6 has been designed to move ChatGPT beyond a text-based interface. Intelligent UI allows ChatGPT to generate graphics, charts, forms, tappable buttons, and interactive experiences directly within a conversation. OpenAI said that now ChatGPT can automatically choose a format based on a question; at the same time, it can offer a conventional text response when deemed necessary.

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For instance, a user asking about a bicycle will get an interactive diagram that breaks it down into its different parts. ChatGPT can also create tools like calculators, bill splitters, and simple games within the conversation. The company claims that the feature could also make complex topics easier to understand by allowing users to change inputs and explore how the results change.

OpenAI said that it has built an intelligent UI based on a library of native, streamable components and a compiler that processes interfaces as GPT-6 generates them. As an outcome, interactive elements appear progressively instead of waiting for the entire response to be generated. The company also said that it trained GPT-6 to make decisions about the content, layout and level of interactivity required for a particular question.

Reasoning delivered more quickly

Another key highlight is how GPT-6 manages reasoning. OpenAI said that the model can begin answering while it continues to think or use tools, meaning it adds useful information progressively instead of waiting until its reasoning process is complete. Further, the company revealed that during an internal evaluation of high-value everyday agentic tasks, GPT-6 Extra High began responding in roughly the same amount of time as GPT-5.6 Medium while achieving a higher overall score than GPT-5.6 Extra High.

The Sam Altman-led company also claims improvements in web-based research. GPT-6 Instant begins responding 44 per cent sooner on average than GPT-5.6 Instant when web search is required. According to the company, the new model is also better at determining when a search is necessary and finding information that supports its answers.

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On safety measures

OpenAI said that GPT-6 comes with updated safety measures. The model is said to be more resistant to multi-turn attempts to bypass safeguards and has improved protections against high-risk misuse involving cyberattacks, biological threats, etc. Besides, it is also trained to better recognise its limitations and communicate when it does not have the information or tools needed to answer a question.

For ChatGPT, paid plans use GPT-6 Sol, while free and Go users will get GPT-6 Luna. The latest rollout applies to the chat experience; OpenAI says the models powering ChatGPT Work and Codex are not changing as part of this release. According to OpenAI, GPT-6 is part of its longer-term effort to make software adapt to users rather than forcing users to navigate fixed interfaces. The company claimed that over 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT each week.