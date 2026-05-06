OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.5 Instant with improved accuracy, sets it as ChatGPT default

OpenAI has launched its innovative model, GPT-5.5 Instant, which will now be the default model for ChatGPT, replacing GPT-5.3 Instant. OpenAI launched its latest model with the aim to reduce the rate of hallucination in areas such as law, medicine, and finance without compromising speed.

This comes in the wake of the general release of the GPT-5.5 series last month, which introduced notable features including improved code generation, reasoning, and knowledge-based tasks.

According to the company, GPT-5.5 Instant demonstrates a marked increase in its performance on several benchmarks. For instance, it received 81.2 points on the AIME 2025 math benchmark, a significant improvement over the 65.4 points recorded for the previous release. Moreover, it demonstrated an improvement in the MMMU-Pro multimodal reasoning benchmark, scoring 76 against the previous score of 69.2.