OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.5 Instant with improved accuracy, sets it as ChatGPT default

OpenAI has launched its innovative model, GPT-5.5 Instant, which will now be the default model for ChatGPT, replacing GPT-5.3 Instant. OpenAI launched its latest model with the aim to reduce the rate of hallucination in areas such as law, medicine, and finance without compromising speed.
This comes in the wake of the general release of the GPT-5.5 series last month, which introduced notable features including improved code generation, reasoning, and knowledge-based tasks.
According to the company, GPT-5.5 Instant demonstrates a marked increase in its performance on several benchmarks. For instance, it received 81.2 points on the AIME 2025 math benchmark, a significant improvement over the 65.4 points recorded for the previous release. Moreover, it demonstrated an improvement in the MMMU-Pro multimodal reasoning benchmark, scoring 76 against the previous score of 69.2.
All these indicators imply that GPT-5.5 Instant performs better when dealing with intricate questions that involve calculations, logical reasoning, and multimedia inputs.
Probably one of the most important updates concerns context-related improvements that allow the AI to use integrated search tools referring to prior conversations, uploaded files, and even Gmail data to provide tailored responses.
This innovation will initially be implemented for Plus and Pro subscribers through the website interface; the mobile app update should appear shortly. Also, the developers aim to implement this functionality for Free, Go Business, and enterprise users in the upcoming weeks.
For increased transparency, ChatGPT will now include memory source information for all models. This allows users to see where the AI is drawing its responses from and gives them the option to delete or correct outdated information. However, these memory details remain private and are not shared when chats are sent to others.
For developers, GPT-5.5 Instant will be accessible via API under the name “chat-latest.” Meanwhile, GPT-5.3 will remain available for paid users, but only for a limited period of three months during the transition.