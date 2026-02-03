OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks

By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)

OpenAI has launched a new desktop application for its Codex coding assistant, which is the company’s latest move to better position itself in the rapidly competitive race for AI-driven software development tools.

The launch signals OpenAI’s determination to catch up with rivals who have surged ahead by turning AI into an everyday companion for programmers. While chatbots first brought AI into the public spotlight, coding has quietly become one of the technology’s most practical and profitable uses.

OpenAI says the Codex app is designed to be more than just a quick code generator. Instead, it acts as a workspace where users can manage several AI “agents” at the same time and let them run for long periods. These agents can write and edit code, search for information, and analyse data as part of broader tasks. The goal, according to OpenAI, is to reduce the back-and-forth that programmers often face when juggling multiple tools and responsibilities.