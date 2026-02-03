OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks

OpenAI has launched a new desktop application for its Codex coding assistant, which is the company’s latest move to better position itself in the rapidly competitive race for AI-driven software development tools.
The launch signals OpenAI’s determination to catch up with rivals who have surged ahead by turning AI into an everyday companion for programmers. While chatbots first brought AI into the public spotlight, coding has quietly become one of the technology’s most practical and profitable uses.
OpenAI says the Codex app is designed to be more than just a quick code generator. Instead, it acts as a workspace where users can manage several AI “agents” at the same time and let them run for long periods. These agents can write and edit code, search for information, and analyse data as part of broader tasks. The goal, according to OpenAI, is to reduce the back-and-forth that programmers often face when juggling multiple tools and responsibilities.
About Codex, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared in a tweet that he is excited about AI even though it unsettles him. He added that he believes humans will eventually find new, meaningful roles alongside AI.
I am very excited about AI, but to go off-script for a minute:
I built an app with Codex last week. It was very fun. Then I started asking it for ideas for new features and at least a couple of them were better than I was thinking of.
I felt a little useless and it was sad.
— Sam Altman (@sama) February 2, 2026
In recent months, competitors have taken a strong lead in the AI coding space, especially Anthropic, whose Claude Code tool has gained widespread adoption among developers. Anthropic has reported that Claude Code achieved an annualised revenue run rate of $1 billion in just six months since the public release of the tool, highlighting the importance of such tools to businesses.
Industry analysts say AI coding tools are not yet capable of fully replacing human software engineers. The technology can still make mistakes, misunderstand project goals, or struggle with highly specialised systems. But few doubt the productivity boost they offer. Tasks that once took hours can now be completed in minutes, allowing developers to focus on planning, design, and problem-solving.
Altman had also described AI models as tireless collaborators. Unlike humans, they do not lose focus or motivation and can keep refining solutions as long as they are asked to. By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous.
