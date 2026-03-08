‘About principle, not people’: OpenAI’s robotics chief resigns over Pentagon AI contract

OpenAI’s head of robotics has left the company, citing concerns over the ChatGPT maker’s new contract with the US Department ‌of Defence for the military use of its AI models and tools.

Caitlin Kalinowski, who has worked as OpenAI’s head of robotics and consumer hardware, announced that she has resigned in a social media post on X on Saturday, March 7. Kalinowski said she quit because OpenAI did not take enough time before agreeing to deploy its AI models ​on the Pentagon’s classified cloud networks.

“AI has an important role in national security. But surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorization are lines that deserved more deliberation than they got,” Kalinowski wrote.