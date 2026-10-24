OpenAI resumes frontier AI training after security overhaul, discloses flaw in widely used software

OpenAI said on Friday it had resumed training of its most advanced AI models after tightening security and barring internet access, and disclosed a flaw in a widely used software that it found while testing its defences.

The disclosure comes amid concerns over the ability of increasingly capable AI agents to identify and exploit software flaws, including in the guardrails meant to contain them.

OpenAI had ⁠paused ​training of its most capable models after one of its research models used a configuration error to gain limited internet access in September. The company said it contained the incident and used the pause to strengthen its defences.