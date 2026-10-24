OpenAI resumes frontier AI training after security overhaul, discloses flaw in widely used software

OpenAI has resumed training its most advanced AI models after strengthening security controls and restricting internet access.

By: Reuters
3 min readOct 24, 2026 04:13 PM IST
OpenAI resumed training its most advanced AI models on October 1 after strengthening security controls following an incident involving unauthorised internet access.OpenAI resumed training its most advanced AI models on October 1 after strengthening security controls following an incident involving unauthorised internet access. (Express Image/Agencies)
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OpenAI said on Friday it had resumed training of its most advanced AI models after tightening security and barring internet access, and disclosed a flaw in a widely used software that it found while testing its defences.

The disclosure comes amid concerns over the ability of increasingly capable AI agents to identify and exploit software flaws, including in the guardrails meant to contain them.

OpenAI had ⁠paused ​training of its most capable models after one of its research models used a configuration error to gain limited internet access in September. The company said it contained the incident and used the pause to strengthen its defences.

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To test ​them, ​OpenAI had teams of AI agents try ⁠to break out of their restricted environments. It said the agents found previously unknown flaws, which it had fixed, and ‌training resumed on October 1.

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During that exercise, the ChatGPT maker found a flaw in Brotli, a widely used data compression tool.

The company said attackers could exploit the flaw by sending malicious data that lets them run their own code on affected systems, including those using popular web software such as Node.js, Bun and Envoy.

OpenAI said the root ⁠cause was fixed ⁠in Brotli’s source code in February, before it was known to create a security vulnerability, but no new version ⁠was released ‌at the time. Brotli has since released updated versions ​and published a public record of the flaw after ‌OpenAI disclosed it.

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Separately on Thursday, AI safety evaluators METR and Redwood Research said they found several new vulnerabilities in OpenAI’s internal ‌system, including an ​exploit agents ​could have used ​to keep hundreds of their actions from being monitored, in a pilot review earlier this year.

OpenAI told the ​safety organisations it has since patched all vulnerabilities affecting ⁠its production safeguards, although METR and Redwood said they had not verified the fixes.

OpenAI has been conducting a broad review of its AI models’ activity ‌since the ⁠Hugging Face incident in July, and has informed more than 100 organisations about incidents of unauthorised activity tied to ​its AI agents.

 

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