OpenAI releases GPT-5.4 mini and nano, its most capable small models yet

OpenAI on Wednesday released GPT-5.4 mini and nano, bringing many of the capabilities of its flagship GPT-5.4 model to faster, cheaper models built for high-volume workloads.

GPT-5.4 mini is a significant step up from GPT-5 mini across coding, reasoning, multimodal understanding, and tool use – while running more than twice as fast. In benchmarks, it approaches GPT-5.4-level pass rates at a fraction of the cost, making it one of the stronger performance-per-latency options for coding workflows. GPT-5.4 nano, the smaller and cheaper of the two, is designed for tasks where speed and cost take priority – classification, data extraction, ranking, and simpler coding subtasks.