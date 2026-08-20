How OpenAI plans to monitor for AI misuse without looking at your data

As AI models grow more powerful, fueling concerns over their potential misuse, OpenAI appears to be walking a tightrope between protecting enterprise customers’ privacy and keeping tabs on how its technology is being used.

The ChatGPT-maker on Wednesday, August 19, previewed a new system called Private Safety Processing that is designed to identify patterns across user interactions without giving OpenAI staffers access to the underlying content.

Private Safety Processing is built on OpenAI’s existing Zero Data Retention (ZDR) systems for its eligible API (Application Programming Interface) customers. These ZDR safety systems are already capable of evaluating each interaction individually.

However, newer risks posed by AI models capable of handling more complex, long-horizon tasks appear to have prompted OpenAI to look for better ways to catch such interactions without compromising customer privacy. “Private Safety Processing is designed so we can continue to offer ZDR,” OpenAI said. It is currently being tested with a select group of customers.