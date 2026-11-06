OpenAI pledges to pay electricity, infrastructure costs for future AI data centres

OpenAI, on Thursday, November 5, announced a new set of commitments just days after voters in several US jurisdictions approved restrictions on data centre development and Democratic candidates campaigning for tighter oversight secured key electoral victories. The Sam Altman-led company said it would pay the full cost of powering its future data centres as part of its efforts to address concerns around AI infrastructure.

The company went on to say that it will solicit community input, publish construction plans, and refrain from using non-disclosure agreements with public officials. The AI startup also advocated for policymakers to enact similar commitments as laws.

In a blog post titled Setting a new standard for responsible AI infrastructure, the company said that communities hosting large computing campuses should have a greater say in how these projects are developed and should benefit from the economic opportunities they create.

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OpenAI’s announcement comes at a time when tech companies are increasingly expanding their investments in data centres and computing infrastructure to meet the soaring demand for AI. These data centres are energy-intensive, meaning they require massive amounts of electricity and water. They are also fuelling apprehensions among local communities about their potential impact on resources, utility bills, and, most importantly, the environment.

OpenAI has published two documents, a National Community Compact and a Compute Campus Policy Blueprint, outlining its commitments and proposed policy measures. While the compact will apply to future computing campuses that OpenAI owns and operates, the policy blueprint urges federal, state, and local governments to introduce rules for responsible infrastructure development.

Full cost of electricity

As part of its commitments, OpenAI said it would pay the full cost of the electricity it consumes and the infrastructure required to support its campuses. The company will also provide financial assurances before major spending begins to protect other electricity customers in case a project is delayed, scaled back, or cancelled.

The AI company said it would develop a water plan for each campus, prioritise closed-loop or low-water cooling systems and publicly disclose site-level water and electricity consumption. Construction plans and independent noise studies will also be published before operations begin and annually afterwards. It has also committed to creating employment opportunities for local residents and businesses. Moreover, OpenAI plans to publish estimates of the jobs its campuses will generate, work with unions and training providers, and report annually on hiring and apprenticeships.

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Meanwhile, other tech companies have also made similar commitments as concerns grow over the impact of AI data centres on electricity costs, water resources and local communities. Earlier this year, Facebook-parent Meta has pledged to invest in energy infrastructure, support local jobs and reduce the environmental impact of its data centres. Microsoft and Google have also outlined measures to address rising electricity demand, improve energy efficiency and support the communities where their facilities operate. OpenAI’s biggest rival Anthropic, meanwhile, announced in February that it will cover electricity price increases resulting from its operations, instead of passing additional costs on to households and other electricity consumers.

The announcements also come amid growing political opposition to the rapid expansion of AI data centres in the US. During the November 3 midterm elections, voters in numerous jurisdictions approved bans or restrictions on data centre development. Democratic candidates who campaigned for tighter oversight of these projects also secured key gubernatorial victories in states such as Texas and Georgia. The results are expected to bring greater regulatory scrutiny of the AI infra boom, putting pressure on tech companies to show that local communities are benefiting from these investments.