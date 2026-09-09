OpenAI offers AI for chip design, touts cost advantage over open-source, CFO says

OpenAI says its upcoming Astra model has triggered tougher cybersecurity safeguards because of its advanced capabilities. (Express Image/Agencies)

OpenAI is pushing its AI into specialized industries and undercutting open-source rivals on cost, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said on Monday, as the ChatGPT maker sees accelerating enterprise growth.

Speaking at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, Friar said OpenAI is focusing on sectors including chip design, life sciences and financial services, as businesses increasingly seek ⁠AI ​systems tailored to specific tasks. It also is experimenting with pricing based on business outcomes rather than use, as more enterprises demand return on investment in AI.

The push into industry-specific AI and ​aggressive pricing reflects ​the growing competition OpenAI faces from ⁠Chinese open-weight models and rivals such as Anthropic, as enterprise customers demand more measurable returns from AI ‌spending.