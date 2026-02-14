After superalignment and AGI Readiness, OpenAI shutters the mission alignment team

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has appointed the former mission alignment head as the company’s chief futurist. (Express Photo)

Two years ago, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said its goal was to build AI that “safely benefits humanity” without being driven by the need to generate financial returns.

Since then, the company has restructured into a for-profit model and has now disbanded the team responsible for communicating its mission to both the public and its own employees. Also, Sam Altman has given the team’s former leader a new role as OpenAI’s “chief futurist”.

Formed in 2024, the mission alignment team was formed back in September of 2024 and was dedicated to promoting “the company’s stated mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.”