OpenAI to merge ChatGPT’s Chat, Work tabs in desktop app: What changes for users?

OpenAI is looking to make its ChatGPT user experience more convenient and easier to navigate for users by merging the Chat and Work tabs within the desktop version of the popular AI chatbot platform.

The upcoming change came to light after OpenAI disclosed the same in emails sent to users, according to a report by TechCrunch. It will initially be available only to select users for feedback before rolling it out widely. The AI startup further said that the merging of the two sections will also enable users to consume tokens from the same allowance pool.

While the company has said that the change will not affect users’ ongoing work, a few of them might need to wait for resets more frequently based on usage and model. The ChatGPT desktop app is split into ChatGPT and Codex, each with multiple tabs, along with plenty of other options, all of which can make it difficult for users to find specific projects and keep track of their work.