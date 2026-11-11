OpenAI lets businesses claim ChatGPT profiles, adds AI agents for US e-commerce firms

OpenAI said on Tuesday it was launching “Businesses” in beta within ChatGPT, giving companies a way to claim and manage their profiles, update information and track how users engage with them on the chatbot.

Through a tool called “Business Hub”, ⁠companies ​can claim their business in ChatGPT and, once verified, update key details and add product feeds with pricing and availability.

This will ​also show aggregated insights, ⁠including mentions, views and website clicks, OpenAI said.

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Another tool called “Business ‌Agents” will let people chat with an agent from a business to ask about its products or services. OpenAI is initially rolling out the feature to eligible e-commerce and online service ⁠businesses in the ⁠US.