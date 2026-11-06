OpenAI launches GPT-6 Cyber with ‘Critical’ cybersecurity rating

OpenAI has launched GPT-6 Cyber, an AI model designed to identify security vulnerabilities and help researchers fix them before attackers can exploit them.

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: Nov 6, 2026 08:06 AM IST
OpenAI has released GPT-6 Cyber, an AI model designed to identify security flaws and help researchers address them. (Express Image/Agencies)OpenAI has released GPT-6 Cyber, an AI model designed to identify security flaws and help researchers address them. (Express Image/Agencies)
Make us preferred source on Google

OpenAI released GPT-6 Cyber, a model built to find and exploit security flaws, to a small group of vetted customers on Thursday, rating it “Critical” in cybersecurity under its safety framework.

The model is meant to help security researchers find vulnerabilities, test how they could be exploited ⁠and ​fix flaws before attackers do, OpenAI said, amid increasing attempts to misuse AI by malicious cyber actors.

OpenAI said its researchers used ​the ​model to find 81 previously unknown ⁠Firefox vulnerabilities that Mozilla classified as high severity. Mozilla has begun releasing fixes.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

‌It also helped develop working exploits for 948 Linux kernel vulnerabilities, including 588 that were previously unknown, OpenAI said.

Also Read | OpenAI says its AI pipeline found, patched 948 Linux security flaws in hours

The company has also disclosed 304 critical Linux findings to maintainers, along with proposed patches.

OpenAI has raised ⁠its cybersecurity classification ⁠for GPT-6 Cyber to “Critical” under its safety framework, from “High” for GPT-5.6 Cyber.

The ⁠company ‌said it is seeing more ​attempts to misuse AI, including by ‌malicious cyber actors and groups seeking to distil its models.

Story continues below this ad

GPT-6 Cyber is available ‌to select ​customers of ​Daybreak Red, ​OpenAI’s access tier for advanced, authorised security work such as penetration testing and ​exploit development, OpenAI said.

Access ⁠to GPT-6 Cyber will be expanded to all approved Daybreak Red customers over the coming weeks, ‌it added.

⁠OpenAI is also making its earlier GPT-5.6 Cyber model available to all ​Daybreak Red customers starting Thursday.

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments