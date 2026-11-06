OpenAI launches GPT-6 Cyber with ‘Critical’ cybersecurity rating

OpenAI released GPT-6 Cyber, a model built to find and exploit security flaws, to a small group of vetted customers on Thursday, rating it “Critical” in cybersecurity under its safety framework.

The model is meant to help security researchers find vulnerabilities, test how they could be exploited ⁠and ​fix flaws before attackers do, OpenAI said, amid increasing attempts to misuse AI by malicious cyber actors.

OpenAI said its researchers used ​the ​model to find 81 previously unknown ⁠Firefox vulnerabilities that Mozilla classified as high severity. Mozilla has begun releasing fixes.

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‌It also helped develop working exploits for 948 Linux kernel vulnerabilities, including 588 that were previously unknown, OpenAI said.