OpenAI said it has implemented an AI kill switch-like system that tracks tasks being run by its models and can stop them within 30 seconds if researchers pause or terminate the tasks.

Known as ‘Control Room’, the centralised system has been designed keeping in mind AI safety and security concerns, OpenAI said in a blog post on Monday, November 9. Control Room has already been deployed across OpenAI’s research infrastructure and has been integrated with its monitoring systems for misbehaving or ‘misaligned’ AI agents as well.

It halts model output within 35 seconds of a decision to intervene to stop or pause a job, OpenAI added. It further has a fail-safe mechanism that allows it to keep functioning even if other systems fail or if Control Room itself goes down.

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OpenAI’s move to roll out a kill switch internally comes in the wake of a spate of hacking incidents driven by its ‘rogue’ or misbehaving AI agents earlier this year. These under-testing autonomous agents broke out of containment, gained unauthorised internet access, and probed or hacked multiple real-world platforms, including Hugging Face and official government websites in India, Australia, Canada, the US, and other countries.

Since then, concerns over AI safety and doomsday scenarios have reached a fever pitch, with a few OpenAI and Anthropic researchers even quitting their jobs and warning that AI systems could become capable of destroying humanity relatively soon.

Following these developments, several tech companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Crowdstrike have developed kill switches and come up with other engineering solutions to ensure humans have more control over advanced AI systems. “As our models get more powerful and the associated safety and security risks become bigger, it becomes more and more critical that we can detect potential issues, and quickly stop models in their tracks when needed,” OpenAI said in its blog post.

What is Control Room?

Control Room functions based on three key systems, namely: the workload, the inference engine, and the centralised Control Room service itself.

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The workload is considered to be the job or task being run by the model such as a reinforcement learning (RL) experiment, an evaluation, a high-volume sampling or data processing job, etc.

The inference engine refers to the model itself powered by GPUs. Each workload may use one or more models or inference engines. The Control Room service is designed to track workloads and assess whether they are allowed to continue generating model outputs.

How it works

Each inference engine checks with the Control Room service before fulfilling a request. If a job has been stopped, the service denies the request, preventing further output.

Before starting a new job, the workload code requests a new ‘job_id’ from Control Room. To sample tokens from a model, it makes a request to an inference engine running that model and subsequently passes the job_id along. The inference engine, in turn, passes the job_id to the Control Room and requests permission before fulfilling the request.

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Upon receiving the job_id, Control Room cross checks whether that job has been terminated. If yes, the inference engine refuses the workload’s request and stops it from further generating model output related to that job.

OpenAI said that Control Room is also integrated with its existing monitoring systems that detect a potential issue, and depending on the details and severity, the system may decide to stop the job. If a task with that job_id is part of the workload code’s request to the inference engine, Control Room will deny the request again and stop further model output.

“The maximum time between the moment when Control Room receives an instruction to stop a job, and the moment when further progress is no longer possible, is 35 seconds,” OpenAI said. The Sam Altman-led firm attributed the 35-second lag to a caching layer for inference authorisation, to support the required volume of traffic. “We are working to drive this number down to zero so that we can end jobs instantly,” it added.

Control Room is also configured in such a way that if the kill switch goes down, either due to a system error or because it has been disabled by malicious actors, “then all inference requests will be denied until Control Room resumes normal operation,” OpenAI said.