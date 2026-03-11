OpenAI launches interactive visual explanations in ChatGPT to simplify core math, science concepts

As AI becomes a part of classrooms around the world, OpenAI has announced a new ChatGPT feature that generates interactive, visual explanations to help users understand complex concepts in mathematics and science more easily.

These new dynamic visual explanations will show users how formulas, variables, and relationships behave in real time, OpenAI said in a blog post on Tuesday, March 10. ChatGPT can explain and present interactive visual modules on more than 70 core math and science concepts relevant to high school and college students.

Some of these topics include binomial square, Charles’ law, circle area, circle equation, compound interest, cone surface area, cone volume, Coulomb’s law, cylinder volume, degrees of freedom, difference of squares, exponential decay, Hooke’s law, kinetic energy, lens equation, linear equation, Ohm’s law, period–frequency relation, potential energy, PV = nRT equation, Pythagorean theorem, slope–intercept form, surface area of sphere, triangle area, trig angle sum identity, and others.