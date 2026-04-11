OpenAI identifies security issue involving third-party tool, says user data was not accessed

The company said it is updating its security certifications, requiring all macOS users to update their OpenAI ​apps to ​the latest versions. (Express: Image/Reuters)

OpenAI said on Friday it had identified a security issue involving a third-party developer tool called Axios and is taking steps to protect the process that certifies its macOS applications are legitimate OpenAI apps.

The ChatGPT maker said it found no evidence that its user data was accessed, that ⁠its ​systems or intellectual property was compromised, or that its software was altered.

The company said it is updating its security certifications, requiring all macOS users to update their OpenAI ​apps to ​the latest versions to help ⁠prevent any risk of someone attempting to distribute a fake app.

According to OpenAI, ‌Axios, a widely used third-party developer library, was compromised on March 31, as part of a broader software supply chain attack by actors believed to be linked to North Korea.