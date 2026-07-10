OpenAI debuts GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work to bring AI agents into the workplace

OpenAI, on Thursday, July 9, announced its latest flagship family of artificial intelligence (AI) models – GPT-5.6 – along with ChatGPT Work, a new agentic workspace. ChatGPT Work has been designed to assist users in completing complex professional tasks like coding, research, document creation, website building, and presentations, all from a single interface.

The latest announcement from OpenAI is also its biggest push yet to place ChatGPT as a productivity platform instead of a conversational chatbot. The new GPT-5.6 comes in three variants, namely Sol, Terra, and Luna, and each of these models comes with different performance, speed, and cost.

The Sam Altman-led company claims that the models deliver improvements in reasoning, coding, scientific problem-solving and agentic capabilities; at the same time, they allow developers and enterprises to choose between speed, intelligence and efficiency. The company also said GPT-5.6 is now the preferred model powering Microsoft 365 Copilot.