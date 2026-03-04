OpenAI updates ChatGPT to cut ‘cringe’ replies and improve answer quality

OpenAI says the new GPT-5.3 Instant model improves ChatGPT's conversational flow, reduces hallucinations, and cuts down on preachy disclaimers. (Express Photo)

ChatGPT is useful for a wide range of tasks, but recently, many users have complained that conversations with the AI chatbot sometimes felt like therapy sessions, as if they were in some kind of crisis.

Now, OpenAI says it is rolling out an update to GPT-5.3 Instant, ChatGPT’s most widely used model, which will make it less “cringe” and cut down on “preachy disclaimers.”

In a blog post, OpenAI said that the GPT-5.3 update is aimed at improving accuracy and reducing “unnecessary dead ends, caveats, and overly declarative phrasing that can interrupt the flow of conversation.”

The company also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) comparing responses from GPT-5.2 Instant with those generated by the updated GPT-5.3 Instant model.