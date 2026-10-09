OpenAI defends firing of 3 AI safety researchers, cites ‘significant breach of trust’

OpenAI has defended its decision to fire three AI safety researchers, saying they violated policies on handling sensitive information, while denying that the dismissals were linked to safety concerns.

By: Tech Desk
9 min readNew DelhiOct 9, 2026 03:31 PM IST
The three researchers, after being sacked, published a letter raising concerns that their firings could discourage other employees from speaking up about AI safety. (Express Image/Agencies)The three researchers, after being sacked, published a letter raising concerns that their firings could discourage other employees from speaking up about AI safety. (Express Image/Agencies)
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OpenAI has defended its decision to fire three researchers working on AI safety and alignment, citing a “significant breach of trust”. The researchers Mikita Balesni, Tomek Korbak and Jasmine Wang, who were fired last week, raised concerns that their firings could discourage other employees from speaking up about AI safety and collaborating with external safety organisations. However, OpenAI has denied that the decision was related to raising safety concerns.

The trio that was instrumental in investigating the OpenAI-linked Hugging Face hack said that advanced AI cannot be developed safely unless researchers can work closely with one another and independent experts in an environment built on trust.

In his X post, Korbak revealed that OpenAI told him he was being fired over how he communicated with the AI safety organisation METR, which partnered with OpenAI to probe the Hugging Face incident. “I was told verbally I was fired because of the way I communicated with METR. No details on what I said or did or when. No other reasons were given, and nothing was put in writing. To be clear, talking to METR was my job,” Korbak wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, Mikita Balesni posted about a similar allegation against him. In his post, Balesni said that OpenAI told him that he was speaking too much to third-party safety organisations. Balesni said that he understood OpenAI was implying that he had leaked the company’s intellectual property, an allegation he denied.

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On the other hand, Jasmine Wang said that they were not the first to be sacked by OpenAI under suspicious circumstances. She said that unless employees take a stand now against this kind of manoeuvre, she is concerned that they will not be the last. “The message to everyone still at OpenAI is clear: raise concerns or work closely with outside safety groups, and you could be next, without being told why. You can’t build AGI safely if the people closest to the risks are afraid to speak,” Wang wrote in her X post.

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On October 8, the three researchers wrote a letter addressed to OpenAI’s Safety and Security Committee. In the letter, they claimed that OpenAI cannot ensure AI safety on its own. “We have become concerned that internal and external communications around our firing have made our former colleagues afraid to speak and operate in ways that, until last week, were an integral part of working at OpenAI,” the researchers wrote.

In the letter, they argued that developing increasingly advanced AI systems needs close collaboration with independent experts who can help identify and address risks. “The freedom to do so without fear, and to have well-defined internal procedures that enable this work, is itself an essential safety mechanism,” the letter said. They also stressed on the importance of maintaining the ability to monitor advanced AI models and understand their behaviour, saying that losing this capability may make it harder to identify and address risks.

OpenAI reacts to the sackings

Hours after the three researchers put out views on their unceremonious sacking, OpenAI defended its decision by claiming that its internal investigations found that they had violated policies governing the handling of sensitive information. OpenAI categorically denied that the departures were related to employees raising concerns about AI safety.

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In its statement, OpenAI said that it parted ways with Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek last week after what it described as a thorough investigation. “Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what’s outlined in the letter they published, and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment,” the company said.

OpenAI was responding to the letter published by the three former employees; however, it did not divulge any further information about the alleged violations. When it came to addressing concerns about retaliation for raising safety issues, OpenAI said that the decisions were unrelated to such discussions. “These decisions were not about raising safety concerns or speaking out,” it said, adding that debates about safety and research were encouraged within the company, including discussions that were “spirited and highly critical”.

Meanwhile, the company also revealed that it was finalising contracts with third-party safety assessors and that it would announce details in the coming weeks. The company reiterated its commitment to working with independent safety organisations. “We are deeply sad about this outcome,” the company said, adding that it valued the former employees’ contributions to AI safety and their willingness to challenge ideas. “We have always encouraged that and always will,” it said, referring to employees raising safety concerns.

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