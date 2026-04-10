OpenAI introduces new $100 ChatGPT plan aimed at heavy users

AI company OpenAI has launched a new subscription model for its product ChatGPT at a monthly rate of $100, which has been a missing link in its pricing structure all along. It has become necessary with the growing requirement for more sophisticated usage plans.

Until now, ChatGPT users had to choose between a wide range of plans, from a free tier (which now includes ads) to an $8 per month Go plan, a $20 Plus plan, and a high-end $200 Pro plan. The addition of the $100 tier creates a middle ground for those who need more capacity without committing to the most expensive option.

Designed for heavy usage

According to OpenAI, the new $100 Pro plan is built for users who rely on ChatGPT for regular, intensive tasks, particularly coding. Both the Plus and Pro tiers are positioned to support daily use of Codex, the company’s coding-focused AI tool.

The main factor differentiating one from another is that the $100 plan allows five times more use of Codex than the $20 Plus plan. Therefore, the former plan will be more useful for coders with higher workloads.

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“The new $100 Pro Tier is designed to give developers more practical coding capacity for the money, especially during high-intensity work sessions where limits matter most. Compared with Claude Code, Codex delivers more coding capacity per dollar across paid tiers, with the difference showing up most clearly during active coding use,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.

Competing in a growing market

The launch of this pricing tier also signals increased competition in the AI space. OpenAI appears to be directly challenging rivals like Anthropic, which already offers a $100 monthly plan for its Claude AI service.

While the $200 Pro plan remains available, it is no longer prominently listed on OpenAI’s pricing page. The company has confirmed that this higher tier still exists and continues to offer significantly higher usage limits – up to 20 times more than the Plus plan – aimed at users with the most demanding workflows.

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Temporary boost and limitations

For a limited time, users subscribing to the $100 plan will receive even higher Codex usage limits, available through May 31. Nevertheless, OpenAI has stated that such increased limits are only for a limited time and might eventually decrease.

Even with the increased capabilities, no plan provides infinite access. Rather, all the plans come with preset rate limits, with the more expensive plans having more capacity.

The news release also sheds light on the increasing demand for AI-based coding applications.

OpenAI says well over three million people are now using Codex every week, a fivefold increase in just three months. Usage, the company adds, is rising by over 70% month on month.

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With the introduction of the $100 Pro plan, OpenAI is aiming to cater to this rapidly expanding user base, offering a more balanced option for those who need power but at a slightly lower cost than its top-tier subscription.