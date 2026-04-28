OpenAI falls short of revenue and user targets as it races toward IPO: Report

OpenAI showcases its GPT-5.4-Cyber model to global agencies as AI-driven cybersecurity becomes a strategic priority. (Image: Reuters)

OpenAI has fallen short of its goals for new users and revenue in recent months, sparking concern among some company leaders over whether it can support its extensive data-center spending, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people ⁠familiar ​with the matter.

Here are a few details:

CFO Sarah Friar has expressed concerns to other company leaders that the ​ChatGPT creator ​might not be able ⁠to pay for future computing contracts if revenue doesn’t grow fast ‌enough, according to the report.

OpenAI missed multiple monthly revenue targets earlier this year after losing ground to Anthropic in coding and enterprise markets, the report said.