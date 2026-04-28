OpenAI falls short of revenue and user targets as it races toward IPO: Report

OpenAI missed multiple monthly revenue targets earlier this year after losing ground to Anthropic in coding and enterprise markets, the report said.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiApr 28, 2026 09:50 AM IST
OpenAI showcases its GPT-5.4-Cyber model to global agencies as AI-driven cybersecurity becomes a strategic priority. (Image: Reuters)OpenAI showcases its GPT-5.4-Cyber model to global agencies as AI-driven cybersecurity becomes a strategic priority. (Image: Reuters)
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OpenAI has fallen short of its goals for new users and revenue in recent months, sparking concern among some company leaders over whether it can support its extensive data-center spending, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people ⁠familiar ​with the matter.

Here are a few details:

CFO Sarah Friar has expressed concerns to other company leaders that the ​ChatGPT creator ​might not be able ⁠to pay for future computing contracts if revenue doesn’t grow fast ‌enough, according to the report.

OpenAI missed multiple monthly revenue targets earlier this year after losing ground to Anthropic in coding and enterprise markets, the report said.

“This is ridiculous. We are ⁠totally aligned on ⁠buying as much compute as we can and working hard on ⁠it ‌together every day,” CEO and ​co-founder Sam Altman and ‌Friar said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

ChatGPT’s growth slowed toward ‌the end ​of last ​year, ​the WSJ report said, adding that OpenAI fell short of an ​internal target to reach 1 billion ⁠weekly active users for the artificial intelligence chatbot by year-end.

The company has ‌also ⁠grappled with subscriber defections, the report added.

 

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