OpenAI expects compute spend of around $600 billion through 2030

Microsoft-backed OpenAI expects ⁠more than $280 billion ⁠in total revenue by 2030, divided nearly equally across its consumer and ⁠enterprise ‌units.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 09:49 AM IST
OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spend through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, as the ChatGPT maker lays groundwork for an IPO that could value ⁠it ​at up to $1 trillion.

OpenAI’s 2025 revenue totaled $13 billion, beating its $10 billion projection, while it spent $8 billion during the year, under its $9 billion target, the ​person said.

The ​development comes as Nvidia ⁠closes in on finalizing a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, as part of a fundraising ‌round in which the AI startup is seeking more than $100 billion.

That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about $830 billion and amount to one of the largest private capital raises on record.

Altman had ‌said last year that OpenAI is committed to spending $1.4 trillion to develop 30 ‌gigawatts of computing resources — ​enough ​to ​power roughly 25 million U.S. homes.

Separately, The Information reported that OpenAI ​told investors the expenses associated with ⁠running its AI models, referred to as inference, increased fourfold in 2025, resulting in a fall in ‌its ⁠adjusted gross margin to 33% from 40% in 2024.

 

