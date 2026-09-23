OpenAI expands GPT-6 lineup with cheaper Sol and Luna models

OpenAI said it ​has ​trained Sol ​and Luna using methods similar to those used for Astra. (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI on Tuesday expanded its GPT-6 AI lineup with two models priced at half the promotional rates of their predecessors, while offering some of the capabilities of its flagship Astra.

The launch of low-cost GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna follows the rollout of GPT-6 Astra, ⁠a ​faster model for handling more tasks than previous iterations, earlier this month.

This comes as AI companies focus on reducing the cost of running increasingly ​capable models.

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GPT-6 ​Sol will cost $2 per ⁠million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, down 50% from GPT-5.6 Sol’s ‌promotional prices, while GPT-6 Luna will cost $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.