OpenAI expands COO Brad Lightcap’s role as AGI chief steps away on medical leave

OpenAI is undergoing yet another leadership reshuffle, with longtime chief operating officer (COO) Brad Lightcap said to be transitioning into a new role while two other top executives are going on leave due to health reasons.
Lightcap will now be in-charge of special projects at the ChatGPT-maker, including selling enterprise AI products to businesses through a joint venture with private equity firms. He will report directly to CEO Sam Altman with Denise Dresser, OpenAI’s newly appointed chief revenue officer set to take over some of Lightcap’s COO duties, as per a report by Bloomberg.
Another noteworthy development involves Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of AGI development, who will be reportedly going on a medical leave for several weeks as she undergoes treatment for an ongoing neuroimmune condition. Since joining OpenAI in May 2025 to help shape the company’s product development strategy, Simo has been leading its core business initiatives such as the testing and rollout of ads in ChatGPT.
While she intends to return to her position, Simo’s temporary absence comes at a pivotal moment for OpenAI as it races to catch up with rivals such as Anthropic and Google by bolstering its enterprise-focused agentic AI products and services.
“The timing is maddening because we have such an exciting roadmap ahead that the team is executing on, and I hate to miss even a minute of it. But the company is in great hands; we have an excellent leadership team that’s ready to step up,” Simo was quoted as saying in an internal memo.
Last month, OpenAI shuttered its widely hyped AI video generation app Sora and related products as part of its broader refocusing strategy. Other side projects such as an Instant Checkout feature and ‘adult mode’ in ChatGPT have been halted indefinitely as well. OpenAI is further preparing for a possible initial public offering (IPO) and just raised $122 billion in funding at an $852 billion valuation this week.
Currently, OpenAI is reportedly looking to develop a single ‘Super App’ that would bring together its ChatGPT chatbot, Codex coding tool, and Atlas web browser.
“We have a strong leadership team focused on our biggest priorities: advancing frontier research, growing our global user base of nearly 1 billion users, and powering enterprise use cases. We’re well-positioned to keep executing with continuity and momentum,” OpenAI was quoted as saying.
Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s co-founder and president, is expected to lead product in Simo’s absence, along with help from Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sarah Friar, and Dresser.
The company is also reportedly on the lookout for a new chief marketing officer (CMO) after Kate Rouch stepped down from the position to focus on her cancer treatment and recovery, with plans to return in a more limited purview depending on her health.