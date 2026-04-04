OpenAI expands COO Brad Lightcap’s role as AGI chief steps away on medical leave

OpenAI is undergoing yet another leadership reshuffle, with longtime chief operating officer (COO) Brad Lightcap said to be transitioning into a new role while two other top executives are going on leave due to health reasons.

Lightcap will now be in-charge of special projects at the ChatGPT-maker, including selling enterprise AI products to businesses through a joint venture with private equity firms. He will report directly to CEO Sam Altman with Denise Dresser, OpenAI’s newly appointed chief revenue officer set to take over some of Lightcap’s COO duties, as per a report by Bloomberg.

Another noteworthy development involves Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of AGI development, who will be reportedly going on a medical leave for several weeks as she undergoes treatment for an ongoing neuroimmune condition. Since joining OpenAI in May 2025 to help shape the company’s product development strategy, Simo has been leading its core business initiatives such as the testing and rollout of ads in ChatGPT.