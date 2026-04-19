OpenAI sees executive departures amid enterprise pivot, pullback from ‘side quests’

OpenAI is preparing for a possible initial public offering (IPO) and just raised $122 billion in funding at an $852 billion valuation. (Image: Unsplash)

As OpenAI sharpens its focus on enterprise AI, three senior executives are parting ways with the ChatGPT maker.

Kevin Weil, who led OpenAI’s science research initiative, announced his resignation on Friday, April 17, alongside Bill Peebles, the researcher behind the company’s now-shuttered AI video generator Sora. Srinivas Narayanan, its chief technology officer of enterprise applications, also said he was leaving the company to reportedly spend more time with family.

These departures come just weeks after OpenAI saw yet another shakeup of its leadership, with longtime chief operating officer (COO) Brad Lightcap transitioning into a new role to oversee special projects while two other top executives – Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of AGI, and chief marketing officer (CMO) Kate Rouch – going on leave due to health reasons.