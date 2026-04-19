OpenAI sees executive departures amid enterprise pivot, pullback from ‘side quests’

The high-level exits follow OpenAI’s decision to end its ‘side quests’, including customer-facing efforts such as AI video generator Sora and OpenAI for Science.

By: Tech Desk
4 min readNew DelhiApr 19, 2026 11:14 AM IST
OpenAIOpenAI is preparing for a possible initial public offering (IPO) and just raised $122 billion in funding at an $852 billion valuation. (Image: Unsplash)
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As OpenAI sharpens its focus on enterprise AI, three senior executives are parting ways with the ChatGPT maker.

Kevin Weil, who led OpenAI’s science research initiative, announced his resignation on Friday, April 17, alongside Bill Peebles, the researcher behind the company’s now-shuttered AI video generator Sora. Srinivas Narayanan, its chief technology officer of enterprise applications, also said he was leaving the company to reportedly spend more time with family.

These departures come just weeks after OpenAI saw yet another shakeup of its leadership, with longtime chief operating officer (COO) Brad Lightcap transitioning into a new role to oversee special projects while two other top executives – Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of AGI, and chief marketing officer (CMO) Kate Rouch – going on leave due to health reasons.

The high-level exits also follow OpenAI’s decision to end its ‘side quests’, including customer-facing efforts such as Sora and OpenAI for Science.

The OpenAI for Science division is being absorbed into “other research teams,” according to Weil’s social media post. It was the company’s internal research group that developed products such as Prism, an AI-powered platform that promised to accelerate scientific discovery.

A few days ago, OpenAI unveiled an AI model called GPT-Rosalind, named after 20th-century British scientist Rosalind Franklin, designed to support research across biochemistry, drug discovery ⁠and ​translational medicine.

Also Read | Why OpenAI is shutting down its viral AI video app Sora

“It’s been a mind-expanding two years, from Chief Product Officer to joining the research team and starting OpenAI for Science. Accelerating science will be one of the most stunningly positive outcomes of our push to AGI,” Weil wrote.

“While the original Sora ignited a huge amount of investment in video across the industry, it took the next generation of models with Sora 2 for the broader public to understand the transformation happening. I’m proud of all the sleepless nights before and after the launch this team endured in order to deploy the technology in a responsible way and help steer societal norms,” Peebles said in a post on X.

“Cultivating entropy is the only way for a research lab to thrive long-term,” he added.

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Last month, OpenAI shuttered Sora and related products as part of its broader refocusing strategy. Other side projects such as an Instant Checkout feature and ‘adult mode’ in ChatGPT have also been halted indefinitely.

OpenAI is further preparing for a possible initial public offering (IPO) and just raised $122 billion in funding at an $852 billion valuation. Currently, the AI startup is reportedly working on a ‘Super App’ that would bring together its ChatGPT chatbot, Codex coding tool, and Atlas web browser.

 

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