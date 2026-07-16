OpenAI enters hardware with Codex Micro, a programmable macropad for Codex users

After days of speculation, OpenAI has unveiled its first branded hardware product. Far from what was reported as the company’s vision in collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive, the new product is a coding accessory that is aligned with Codex, OpenAI’s AI coding and productivity agent.

Built in partnership with hardware design company Work Louder, the new Codex Micro is a programmable mechanical macropad designed for Codex. The device comes at a time when Codex is nearing nine million users worldwide. It is priced at $230.

OpenAI has described this as a limited-run collaboration with Work Louder. The hardware brand had earlier launched a similar product, Creator Micro 2, in collaboration with Figma.The company claims that Codex Micro has been designed to give users efficient ways to monitor and manage AI agents. It comes with six Agent Keys that glow with live thread status, a joystick that can launch pull request review and refactoring workflows, and a dial that adjusts reasoning eliminating the need to open settings.