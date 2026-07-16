OpenAI enters hardware with Codex Micro, a programmable macropad for Codex users

After days of speculation, OpenAI has unveiled its first branded hardware product. Far from what was reported as the company’s vision in collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive, the new product is a coding accessory that is aligned with Codex, OpenAI’s AI coding and productivity agent.
Built in partnership with hardware design company Work Louder, the new Codex Micro is a programmable mechanical macropad designed for Codex. The device comes at a time when Codex is nearing nine million users worldwide. It is priced at $230.
OpenAI has described this as a limited-run collaboration with Work Louder. The hardware brand had earlier launched a similar product, Creator Micro 2, in collaboration with Figma.The company claims that Codex Micro has been designed to give users efficient ways to monitor and manage AI agents. It comes with six Agent Keys that glow with live thread status, a joystick that can launch pull request review and refactoring workflows, and a dial that adjusts reasoning eliminating the need to open settings.
Compared to Work Louder’s standard Creator Micro 2, which reportedly starts at $144, the OpenAI version carries a higher price tag. However, the device also introduces several features designed specifically for Codex users. The biggest addition is a set of six dedicated ‘agent keys’ that are positioned along the top row. These shine-through keycaps light up in different colours to indicate an AI agent’s status. While white means idle, blue indicates it’s processing a task, green signals completion, and red highlights an error. A single press selects the assigned agent, while a double press brings it to the foreground.
Moreover, users can customise what each agent key represents using Work Louder’s Input configuration tool. The keys can be assigned to pinned Codex tasks, recently used tasks, priority items awaiting human input, or even specific AI agents. Meanwhile, the bottom row features six programmable keys that are by default linked to common Codex actions such as accepting or rejecting code changes and branching threads. A larger key below them activates the push-to-talk feature for voice interactions with Codex.
Yes, we heard you. Get your Codex Micro:https://t.co/e0I7xWZZQG https://t.co/XnCaWG4v9f pic.twitter.com/B5G2vJe7Yq
— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) July 15, 2026
The macropad also comes with an LED-lit acrylic edge that glows whenever Codex is listening, providing a clear visual indicator that the microphone is active. Navigation is handled by a built-in joystick and rotary dial. Out of the box, the joystick controls the composer bar in Codex, while the dial is used for making selections. Like the other controls, both can be remapped to perform other functions.
Each key on the Codex Micro is fully programmable, and users can swap the keycaps to suit their preferences. Work Louder reportedly includes 32 extra keycaps in the box. Buyers can also opt between silent and clicky switches, and can connect the Codex Micro with a USB-C cable or via Bluetooth.