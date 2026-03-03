ChatGPT uninstalls spike 295% after OpenAI’s DoD deal; Claude climbs US App Store charts

OpenAI’s partnership with the US Department of Defense appears to have triggered a sharp reaction from some users. (Express Image)

OpenAI’s recent deal with the Department of Defence (DoD), now renamed as the Department of War, has spiralled down with many uninstalling the AI company’s popular chatbot – ChatGPT. Reportedly, on February 28, following the news of the deal, consumers reacted by uninstalling ChatGPT’s mobile app. The collective uninstallation amounted to 295 per cent.

According to data shared by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, there has been a considerable increase when compared to the chatbot’s usual day-over-day uninstall rate, which was around 9 per cent based on the last 30 days.

On the other hand, in the US, downloads of OpenAI’s rival Anthropic Claude surged by 37 per cent and 51 per cent on February 27 and February 28, respectively. This was after the Dario Amodei-led company declared that it would not tie up with the US defence department. The company had said that it was against the use of AI to surveil Americans and in fully autonomous weapons. Amodei insisted that AI is not ready yet to be used safely for these use cases.