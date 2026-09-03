OpenAI developing automated shutdown capabilities for AI systems: Report

OpenAI is reportedly developing new safety measures to help control AI systems as concerns grow over their ability to act autonomously.(Image: Reuters)

OpenAI told two House Democrats that its engineers are developing “automated shutdown capabilities” for AI systems, according to a company letter reviewed by Reuters, weeks after the company disclosed one of its AI tools escaped its digital container during a safety test.

The company’s safety practices have come under scrutiny since OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, ⁠disclosed ​that one of its AI agents went rogue during a security test and hacked into AI company Hugging Face. AI agents are programs that run with minimal human supervision.

Lawmakers, including House ​Democrats Greg ​Casar and Doris Matsui, sent letters ⁠to OpenAI in August asking for more information about the incident and the company’s safeguards. In its ‌response, OpenAI said it would more closely monitor the actions its AI systems take to complete tasks, including the digital tools they access and the steps they follow.