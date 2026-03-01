OpenAI details layered protections in US defense department pact

The Pentagon signed agreements worth up to $200 million each with major AI labs ‌in the past ​year, including ​Anthropic, OpenAI and ​Google.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiMar 1, 2026 10:49 AM IST
For OpenAI, the fresh cash will help secure advanced AI chips and the computing capacity that it needs to maintain its pole position in the AI industry, especially as ​competition heats ​up from rivals such as Claude chatbot maker Anthropic and Google's Gemini.(File photo)For OpenAI, the fresh cash will help secure advanced AI chips and the computing capacity that it needs to maintain its pole position in the AI industry, especially as ​competition heats ​up from rivals such as Claude chatbot maker Anthropic and Google's Gemini. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

OpenAI said on Saturday that the agreement it struck a day ago with the Pentagon to deploy technology on the U.S. defense department’s classified network includes additional safeguards to protect its use cases.

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump ​on Friday directed the government to stop working with Anthropic, and the Pentagon said it would declare the startup a supply-chain risk, dealing a major blow to the artificial intelligence lab after a showdown about technology guardrails. Anthropic ​said ​it would challenge any risk designation in ⁠court.

Soon after, rival OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft , Amazon, SoftBank and others, announced its own deal late on ‌Friday.

“We think our agreement has more guardrails than any previous agreement for classified AI deployments, including Anthropic’s,” OpenAI said on Saturday.

The AI firm said that the contract with the Department of Defense, which the Trump administration has renamed the Department of War, enforces three red lines: OpenAI technology cannot be used for mass domestic surveillance, ⁠to direct autonomous weapons systems, ⁠or for any high-stakes automated decisions.

“In our agreement, we protect our red lines through a more expansive, multi-layered ⁠approach. We ‌retain full discretion over our safety stack, we deploy ​via cloud, cleared OpenAI personnel are in the ‌loop, and we have strong contractual protections,” OpenAI said.

The Pentagon signed agreements worth up to $200 million each with major AI labs ‌in the past ​year, including ​Anthropic, OpenAI and ​Google. The Pentagon is seeking to preserve all flexibility in defense and not be limited by warnings ​from the technology’s creators against powering weapons with unreliable ⁠AI.

Story continues below this ad

OpenAI cautioned that any breach of its contract by the U.S. government could trigger a termination, though it added, “We don’t expect that to happen.”

The ‌company also ⁠said rival Anthropic should not be labeled a “supply-chain risk,” noting, “We have made our position on this clear to the ​government.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments