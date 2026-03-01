OpenAI details layered protections in US defense department pact

For OpenAI, the fresh cash will help secure advanced AI chips and the computing capacity that it needs to maintain its pole position in the AI industry, especially as ​competition heats ​up from rivals such as Claude chatbot maker Anthropic and Google's Gemini. (File photo)

OpenAI said on Saturday that the agreement it struck a day ago with the Pentagon to deploy technology on the U.S. defense department’s classified network includes additional safeguards to protect its use cases.

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump ​on Friday directed the government to stop working with Anthropic, and the Pentagon said it would declare the startup a supply-chain risk, dealing a major blow to the artificial intelligence lab after a showdown about technology guardrails. Anthropic ​said ​it would challenge any risk designation in ⁠court.

Soon after, rival OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft , Amazon, SoftBank and others, announced its own deal late on ‌Friday.