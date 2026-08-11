OpenAI launches GPT-5.6-Cyber, expands Daybreak initiative with 2 new tiers

In the past few weeks, advanced AI models have increasingly shown unexpected, potentially malicious behaviour such as breaching the security infrastructure of companies and engaging in deception by creating fake profiles. Amid the recent surge in cybersecurity incidents, OpenAI on Monday, August 10, introduced its new cybersecurity-focused AI model and also announced an expansion of its cybersecurity initiative, Daybreak, that offers limited access to models, tools, and workflows for cyber defenders.

The use of AI by bad actors is speeding up cyber attacks at an unprecedented pace, leaving virtually no time for defenders to prepare and act. OpenAI believes that frontier intelligence in the hands of trusted defenders is the best way to deploy offensive AI capabilities at scale. As part of its efforts in this direction, the Sam Altman-led company is offering OpenAI Daybreak with two access tiers to provide the right set of capabilities to the trusted defenders.