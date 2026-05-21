OpenAI claims AI breakthrough, says its model solved 80-year-old math problem

OpenAI has said that its unreleased AI reasoning model solved a decades-old mathematical problem that had remained unsolved for nearly 80 years.

The model produced an original mathematical proof disproving a famous geometry conjecture, OpenAI said in a blog post published on Wednesday, May 20.

At the centre of the purported breakthrough is the ‘Planar unit distance problem’ first posed by [who is he?] Paul Erdos. The problem asks a deceptively simple question: if points are placed on a flat two-dimensional plane, how many pairs of those points can be exactly one unit apart from each other?

For decades, mathematicians believed the most efficient arrangements resembled square-grids structures. Although researchers kept refining the theory, the prevailing assumption remained uncontested.