OpenAI is transforming ChatGPT for Android: New ‘Memory’ tools and a full-screen makeover leaked

While AI is great at problem-solving and coding, the AI chatbot does miss out on some features. As it turns out, developers at OpenAI are reportedly working on a bunch of new features for the Android version of the app.

According to a new report by Android Authority, ChatGPT version 1.2026.062 has a new functionality that allows the AI chatbot to remember what you were doing in the app. Unlike the memory feature, which stores your preferences and instructions to give you personalised answers, the work-in-progress functionality will allow users to switch between apps, remove ChatGPT from memory and still continue where they left off.