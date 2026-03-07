OpenAI is transforming ChatGPT for Android: New ‘Memory’ tools and a full-screen makeover leaked

While AI is great at problem-solving and coding, the AI chatbot does miss out on some features. As it turns out, developers at OpenAI are reportedly working on a bunch of new features for the Android version of the app.
According to a new report by Android Authority, ChatGPT version 1.2026.062 has a new functionality that allows the AI chatbot to remember what you were doing in the app. Unlike the memory feature, which stores your preferences and instructions to give you personalised answers, the work-in-progress functionality will allow users to switch between apps, remove ChatGPT from memory and still continue where they left off.
The publication said it also noted some changes to ChatGPT’s image editing interface and sidebar. The profile section also has two new additions – “Fun fact” and “Generate bio”. While it is still unclear what the former does, the latter will write your bio using AI. However, these two functionalities are not live yet.
OpenAI is also changing the way the sidebar opens. Currently, the sidebar pops out from the left, allowing users to see what they were doing. But in a future release, the sidebar could go full-screen.
As of now, all of the aforementioned features are currently in development, so it is still unclear if and when they will make their way to the stable version of the app.
Recently, OpenAI unveiled GPT-5.4, its newest large language model that can operate computers and software and fixed an issue where the chatbot would give preachy disclaimers.
In the last few weeks, ChatGPT has been in the spotlight for all sorts of reasons. From allegedly leading people to harm themselves to signing a contract with the US Department of War, the Sam Altman-led company is facing huge backlash.