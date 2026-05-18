OpenAI looks to bring ChatGPT, Codex under one product team in latest shake-up

OpenAI cofounder and president Greg Brockman is moving into a new role, where he will lead the AI company’s product strategy, in addition to his supervision of OpenAI’s infrastructure buildout.
Brockman first began overseeing OpenAI products on an interim basis after Fidji Simo, the CEO of AGI deployment, went on medical leave. Now, the change is official, as per a report by Wired. The latest shake-up of OpenAI’s leadership is part of its ongoing effort to consolidate its product offerings.
“We’re consolidating our product efforts to execute with maximum focus toward the agentic future, to win across both consumer and enterprise,” Brockman was quoted as saying by Wired in an internal staff memo.
Over the past few months, OpenAI has come under increasing pressure from rivals such as Anthropic in the AI coding domain and Google’s consumer AI offerings. In a bid to catch up, OpenAI has shuttered several AI ‘side quests’ such as its Sora video generator and refocused efforts on a few key product areas, including ChatGPT, Codex, and its super app.
The company is looking to fold ChatGPT, its AI coding agent Codex, and its developer-facing API into one core product team. Earlier reports also suggested that OpenAI is looking to combine Codex, ChatGPT, and its Atlas web browser into a unified desktop application.
Besides Brockman, other OpenAI executives are also transitioning into new roles as part of the company’s reshuffle. For instance, OpenAI’s head of Codex, Thibault Sottiaux, will now lead the company’s core product and platform teams. Nick Turley, the longtime head of ChatGPT, will now oversee OpenAI’s work on enterprise products.
In addition, the company’s consumer product unit will now be led by Ashley Alexander, a former VP of Instagram who had been working on OpenAI’s health products so far.
In April 2026, OpenAI announced a slew of executive changes, including COO Brad Lightcap being put in-charge of special projects at the ChatGPT-maker. Several executives have also left OpenAI in the past month, including the head of its AI workspace for scientists, Kevin Weil; head of Sora, Bill Peebles; and its chief technology officer of enterprise applications, Srinivas Narayanan.