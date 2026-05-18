OpenAI looks to bring ChatGPT, Codex under one product team in latest shake-up

OpenAI is bringing its AI coding assistant Codex to smartphones through the ChatGPT app on iOS and Android.(Express Image/Reuters)

OpenAI cofounder and president Greg Brockman is moving into a new role, where he will lead the AI company’s product strategy, in addition to his supervision of OpenAI’s infrastructure buildout.

Brockman first began overseeing OpenAI products on an interim basis after Fidji Simo, the CEO of AGI deployment, went on medical leave. Now, the change is official, as per a report by Wired. The latest shake-up of OpenAI’s leadership is part of its ongoing effort to consolidate its product offerings.

“We’re consolidating our product efforts to execute with maximum focus toward the agentic future, to win across both consumer and enterprise,” Brockman was quoted as saying by Wired in an internal staff memo.