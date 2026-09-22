OpenAI calls for US to take lead in global efforts to develop technical standards

Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI called on Monday for the United States to lead an international effort to develop global technical standards for frontier AI, including recursive self-improvement, where systems can autonomously enhance their own capabilities.

AI will be a key topic of discussion at the high-level UN General Assembly ⁠this ​week after several AI industry leaders — including OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman — called for a coordinated slowdown of the development of the increasingly powerful technology, warning it could soon improve on its own and slip beyond human control.

In a blog post published as world leaders gather at the United Nations, OpenAI ​said ​it was essential that a mechanism to facilitate complementary national ⁠and international frontier standards be developed, along with common measurements and incident reporting protocols for better collective action.