OpenAI brings GPT-6 Astra to legal industry with tools for law firms

OpenAI’s Astra for Law is designed to help legal professionals with tasks such as research, document analysis, drafting and deal review. (Express Image/OpenAI)

OpenAI, on Thursday, September 17, introduced a legal industry-focused version of its latest and most powerful model, GPT-6 Astra. The Sam Altman-led company said that the model comes with settings, tools, and context tailored for professional legal work. The model will be initially available to a handful of law firms through Trusted Access in ChatGPT and Codex.

The launch of Astra comes amid a push by top AI companies into the legal segment. OpenAI said that the new system is designed to work along with a firm’s existing expertise, methods, and professional workflows instead of replacing them entirely.

OpenAI is also positioning data protection and professional obligations as key parts of its legal offerings. According to the AI startup, its legal products are designed around lawyers’ responsibilities like protecting client confidentiality as well as exercising independent judgement. Meanwhile, its legal offering comes with zero retention for API usage, while ChatGPT Enterprise comes with an ‘eyes-off’ human review posture by default.