OpenAI says its new ‘Astra’ AI model made breakthroughs in 10 math problems

OpenAI has lowered prices for its Luna and Terra AI models as competition intensifies and businesses seek lower-cost artificial intelligence services.(Image: Reuters)

OpenAI has quietly unveiled that its next major family of AI models will be called ‘Astra’, and claimed that an internal version of one such model cracked ten long-standing unsolved mathematical problems, signalling a major leap in AI reasoning.

The ChatGPT-maker on Saturday, August 1, said that its unreleased Astra model either resolved or “made substantial progress” on ten complex, long-standing open problems.

These problems relate to a wide range of mathematical topics, such as high-dimensional geometry, coding theory, arithmetic circuit complexity, group theory, operator algebras, quantum complexity, lattice cryptography, and extremal combinatorics.

The AI-generated mathematical proofs were later prepared into manuscripts by humans with each argument formalised in a Lean certificate, according to OpenAI. It further said that it will be publishing the model’s narration of its thinking process for each solution.