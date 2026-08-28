OpenAI and 100 others warn that window to defend against AI attacks is narrowing

Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 3, 2026. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

A wave of cyberattacks driven by artificial intelligence is coming, and companies have a narrow window to defend themselves.

That was the message of an open letter published Thursday by OpenAI and more than 100 major technology companies and others. The letter said that AI labs should provide their best AI models to organizations like hospitals and infrastructure providers so they can prepare and that governments should help coordinate and fund cyberdefense.

The letter’s signatories included Google, Microsoft and OpenAI’s archrival, Anthropic, as well as cybersecurity and financial firms such as CrowdStrike, a company known for investigating cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee in 2015 and 2016, and credit card providers like Visa and Mastercard.