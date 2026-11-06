OpenAI says its AI pipeline found, patched 948 Linux security flaws in hours

OpenAI has hinted that it is working on an engineering solution to tackle the spate of hacking incidents linked to its ‘rogue’ or misbehaving AI agents.

The ChatGPT-maker on Wednesday, November 4, mentioned developing a cybersecurity pipeline that revolved around an unreleased cyber-focused AI model to detect, validate, and patch security flaws instantly. Based on its internal tests, OpenAI said that this pipeline was found to have validated and patched over 948 security vulnerabilities in Linux so far, at about $1.2 million in API costs.

The company further said that its prototype pipeline had “identified and analysed 2,308 candidate Linux kernel findings, dynamically reproduced 1,724 vulnerabilities, and produced 948 local privilege escalation (LPE) exploits that could allow an unprivileged local user to gain root access.”