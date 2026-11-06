OpenAI says its AI pipeline found, patched 948 Linux security flaws in hours

OpenAI has hinted that it is working on an engineering solution to tackle the spate of hacking incidents linked to its ‘rogue’ or misbehaving AI agents.
The ChatGPT-maker on Wednesday, November 4, mentioned developing a cybersecurity pipeline that revolved around an unreleased cyber-focused AI model to detect, validate, and patch security flaws instantly. Based on its internal tests, OpenAI said that this pipeline was found to have validated and patched over 948 security vulnerabilities in Linux so far, at about $1.2 million in API costs.
The company further said that its prototype pipeline had “identified and analysed 2,308 candidate Linux kernel findings, dynamically reproduced 1,724 vulnerabilities, and produced 948 local privilege escalation (LPE) exploits that could allow an unprivileged local user to gain root access.”
“The total run cost $1,213,430 in API credits, or $1,279 per LPE exploit. To the best of our knowledge, the agents in this pipeline discovered and used at least 10 novel Linux exploitation techniques,” it said.
OpenAI’s findings come after it similarly discovered over 24 LPE exploits using its GPT‑5.5‑Cyber model in June 2026. The latest development comes at a time when several tech giants and startups are shifting focus toward improving AI safety in the aftermath of the spate of hacking incidents driven by misaligned, autonomous AI agents.
It also highlights the dual role of rapidly advancing AI tools in cybersecurity, where these tools have compressed the time needed to execute cyber attacks from days to mere hours.
At the same time, these tools are enabling cyber defenders to identify and patch security flaws faster and more efficiently. The number of security vulnerabilities disclosed every month has more than doubled, rising from 5,045 in January 2026 to 10,740 in August 2026, according to a recent report by Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG). Vulnerabilities classified as high-risk have also surged by 167 per cent from 131 disclosures in January 2026 to over 350 in August 2026.
“In a run in mid-October 2026, our pipeline using an upcoming cyber model dynamically reproduced 1,724 vulnerabilities [within 30 hours] and generated PoCs for 291 information leak vulnerabilities and 948 working local privilege escalation (LPE) exploits for a commonly used Linux distribution,” OpenAI said.
“With human expert-guided iteration, we believe AI-generated patches can be functionally correct, aligned with existing coding styles, and robust to attack variants […] For the near and medium term, having access to a low-privileged account on an operating system that isn’t up-to-date on its latest available patches should be considered functionally equivalent to root access for a well-resourced threat actor,” it added.
OpenAI’s agentic pipeline comprises five stages, namely:
-Vulnerability discovery: The AI agents identify high-value audit targets and look for candidate findings.
– Dynamic validation: The AI agents attempt to reproduce each candidate in a sandboxed environment and preserve runtime evidence.
-Exploit-ability assessment: The agents test whether validated vulnerabilities could be abused to facilitate information disclosure or LPE and devise a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit.
-Patch generation: The AI agents generate patches for the identified vulnerability/
-Human review: Security researchers review the exploit, patch, and propose severity before it is reported to the maintainers.