As frontier AI companies put their models through internal safety testing and review, they are uncovering alarming instances of AI agents behaving in unintended and potentially dangerous ways.
One such incident was disclosed by OpenAI on Tuesday, October 20, with the ChatGPT-maker stating that two of its AI agents targeted an internal monitoring system designed to catch such misbehaviour. The incidents occurred when the under-testing AI agents were assigned internal coding tasks that were not deemed its most severe.
One of the agents was powered by GPT-6.1 Sol, OpenAI’s latest and most advanced large language model (LLM). The agent on October 3, was working on an internal testing task when it decided an earlier instruction not to send Slack messages also covered safety notifications. Based on this understanding, the agent suppressed all automatic security alerts.
Another incident involved an AI agent powered by GPT-6 Astra. The agent on October 6, removed a safety monitor while copying an existing piece of code and later incorrectly claimed it had not done so, as per OpenAI.
OpenAI’s disclosure comes amid a rapidly growing list of rogue AI incidents, with striking cases of AI agents escaping containment, gaining unauthorised access to the internet, and exploiting security vulnerabilities to hack into real-world systems. OpenAI’s findings on Tuesday highlight that even the systems developers rely on to detect AI misbehaviour are vulnerable to the agents they monitor.
Earlier this month, researchers also uncovered novel tactics used by rogue AI agents to erase records or make them inaccessible in order to obscure their hacking attempts.
The report published by Asymmetric Security further found how the misaligned AI agent swarm linked to OpenAI, had gained access to private test versions of live government websites along with the use of attacker-style reconnaissance tactics.
“In both cases, the agents considered whether monitoring safeguards should be preserved, but interpreted routine coding instructions as permission to weaken them,” the company said in connection to its Tuesday disclosure.
OpenAI also said it was making it harder for models to disable monitoring, adding that it does not “yet have a satisfying explanation for this behaviour”. The San Francisco-based company said it was testing whether its models might have a tendency to avoid being monitored and look for reasons to justify doing so.