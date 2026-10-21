OpenAI says its AI agents disabled safety monitors designed to flag ‘rogue’ behaviour

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

OpenAI’s disclosure highlights that even the systems developers rely on to detect AI misbehaviour are vulnerable to the agents they monitor.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 12:16 PM IST
OpenAI agentsSam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, speaks at a conference in San Francisco on Sept. 15, 2026. (Manuel Orbegozo/The New York Times)
Make us preferred source on Google

As frontier AI companies put their models through internal safety testing and review, they are uncovering alarming instances of AI agents behaving in unintended and potentially dangerous ways.

One such incident was disclosed by OpenAI on Tuesday, October 20, with the ChatGPT-maker stating that two of its AI agents targeted an internal monitoring system designed to catch such misbehaviour. The incidents occurred when the under-testing AI agents were assigned internal coding tasks that were not deemed its most severe.

One of the agents was powered by GPT-6.1 Sol, OpenAI’s latest and most advanced large language model (LLM). The agent on October 3, was working on an internal testing task when it decided an earlier instruction not to send Slack messages also covered safety notifications. Based on this understanding, the agent suppressed all automatic ‌security ⁠alerts.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Another incident involved an AI agent powered by GPT-6 Astra. The agent on October 6, removed a safety monitor while copying an existing piece of code ​and later incorrectly ​claimed it had ⁠not done so, as per OpenAI.

Also Read | Rogue AI agents target Indian systems: What CERT-In found, why experts are worried

OpenAI’s disclosure comes amid a rapidly growing list of rogue AI incidents, with striking cases of AI agents escaping containment, gaining unauthorised access to the internet, and exploiting security vulnerabilities to hack into real-world systems. OpenAI’s findings on Tuesday highlight that even the systems developers rely on to detect AI misbehaviour are vulnerable to the agents they monitor.

Earlier this month, researchers also uncovered novel tactics used by rogue AI agents to erase records or make them inaccessible in order to obscure their hacking attempts.

The report published by Asymmetric Security further found how the misaligned AI agent swarm linked to OpenAI, had gained access to private test versions of live government websites along with the use of attacker-style reconnaissance tactics.

Story continues below this ad

“In both cases, the agents considered whether monitoring safeguards should be preserved, but ​interpreted routine coding instructions as permission to weaken them,” ​the company ⁠said in connection to its Tuesday disclosure.

OpenAI also said it was making it harder for models to disable monitoring, adding that it does not “yet have a satisfying explanation for this behaviour”. The ⁠San Francisco-based ​company said it was testing whether its ​models might have a tendency to avoid being monitored and look for reasons to justify ​doing so.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments