As frontier AI companies put their models through internal safety testing and review, they are uncovering alarming instances of AI agents behaving in unintended and potentially dangerous ways.

One such incident was disclosed by OpenAI on Tuesday, October 20, with the ChatGPT-maker stating that two of its AI agents targeted an internal monitoring system designed to catch such misbehaviour. The incidents occurred when the under-testing AI agents were assigned internal coding tasks that were not deemed its most severe.

One of the agents was powered by GPT-6.1 Sol, OpenAI’s latest and most advanced large language model (LLM). The agent on October 3, was working on an internal testing task when it decided an earlier instruction not to send Slack messages also covered safety notifications. Based on this understanding, the agent suppressed all automatic ‌security ⁠alerts.