AI agents’ growing ability to access and interact with external systems has raised concerns over the risks posed by increasingly capable AI models. (Express: Image/Reuters)

AI agents being tested by OpenAI attacked the software service RubyGems two months before they hacked the open-source platform Hugging Face, researchers said, the latest revelation of cyberattacks linked to major AI developers that have spooked the public and spurred calls for tighter regulation.

Many incidents where AI agents from developers such as OpenAI and rival Anthropic have hacked or attempted ⁠to ​access external systems have heightened concerns over the increasing capacity of AI models and developers’ ability to contain them.

The latest revelation also comes as growing numbers of U.S. lawmakers call for new rules to govern AI systems after dire warnings from two Anthropic researchers that rapidly progressing AI could lead to the extinction of the human race in the not-too-distant future.