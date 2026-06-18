OpenAI adds Google Gemini co-lead as competition for AI talent intensifies

OpenAI’s latest move seems to be aimed at strengthening its research team as AI companies compete for leading talent and advanced models. (Express Image)

IPO-bound OpenAI seems to have secured yet another big name in its talent roster. Noam Shazeer, who was the vice president of engineering at Google and co-lead of the Gemini models, will be joining the Sam Altman-led AI company. Shazeer’s recruitment by ChatGPT-maker comes at a time when big tech is competing to obtain the best talent and introduce the most advanced models.

The AI researcher announced his exit through a post on X. “I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining OpenAI and look forward to working with the exceptional team there,” he wrote.

Shazeer is reportedly leaving in less than two years after Google paid about $2.7 billion to bring him on board. Earlier he was serving as the head of the startup – Character.AI, and had brought along a team of his researchers to Google.