NVIDIA unveils ‘Ising’ open AI models to boost quantum computing

Chipmaking giant NVIDIA has unveiled the world’s first open AI models for building quantum processors capable of running numerous applications. Named NVIDIA Ising, the AI models are meant to assist researchers and enterprises in building quantum processors. The company claims that Nvidia Ising is an open model family that delivers the ‘world’s best AI-based quantum processor calibration capabilities’. It is capable of quantum error-correction decoding up to 2.5x faster and 3x more accurate when compared to traditional approaches.

“To achieve useful quantum applications at scale, significant breakthroughs are needed in quantum processor calibration and quantum error correction. AI is key for turning today’s quantum processors into large-scale, reliable computers. Open models empower developers to build high-performance AI while maintaining total control over their data and infrastructure,” the tech giant said in its official release.