Amid growing calls to further restrict Chinese access to advanced US chips, Nvidia has said that it has stopped shipping its GPUs to China, including those approved for export to the country.

Colette Kress, the chip giant’s interim CEO who replaced Jensen Huang following his resignation last week, said that Nvidia has no current plans for further shipments of its Hopper-generation chips to China. Kress made the remarks during an earnings call on Tuesday, November 17, where she also revealed that Nvidia has sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper-generation data centre products to China in the quarter ended ​October 25.

Currently, Nvidia is allowed by the US government to ship its less powerful Hopper generation ‘H200’ and ‘H20’ chips to vetted Chinese-owned firms, with a 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on eligible chips. Its more powerful Blackwell and Rubin GPUs are barred from export to China due to national security and competitive concerns.