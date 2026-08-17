Nvidia scales back funding guarantee for Ohio OpenAI data center: Report

In India, there is hardly any critical political discourse on responsible development of AI data centres except in lofty vision papers.(Representational image)

Nvidia has revised its plans to support a proposed OpenAI data center project in Ohio and is now expected to initially guarantee less than $120 billion, down from the $250 billion previously discussed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar ⁠with ​the matter.

The Journal said Nvidia and OpenAI are nearing an agreement, with the chipmaker expected to provide a financial backstop only for the first ​phase ​of the project. A deal ⁠could be signed as early as this weekend, according to the report.

The ‌change was made after investors raised concerns about Nvidia’s risk exposure tied to large financing commitments, the newspaper said.