Nvidia scales back funding guarantee for Ohio OpenAI data center: Report

This came after Nvidia on Monday partnered with six major financial institutions to launch compute financing platforms aimed ⁠at raising ⁠over $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 09:40 AM IST
AI future needs responsible data-centre regulationIn India, there is hardly any critical political discourse on responsible development of AI data centres except in lofty vision papers.(Representational image)
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Nvidia has revised its plans to support a proposed OpenAI data center project in Ohio and is now expected to initially guarantee less than $120 billion, down from the $250 billion previously discussed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar ⁠with ​the matter.

The Journal said Nvidia and OpenAI are nearing an agreement, with the chipmaker expected to provide a financial backstop only for the first ​phase ​of the project. A deal ⁠could be signed as early as this weekend, according to the report.

The ‌change was made after investors raised concerns about Nvidia’s risk exposure tied to large financing commitments, the newspaper said.

This came after Nvidia on Monday partnered with six major financial institutions to launch compute financing platforms aimed ⁠at raising ⁠over $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure.

OpenAI is still discussing a ⁠binding ‌lease for the full 10-gigawatt project ​in Ohio, WSJ said. The ‌site is being developed by SB Energy, a subsidiary of SoftBank, and would be ‌the largest data ​center ​project announced ​to date if completed.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment outside regular business hours. ⁠OpenAI declined to comment.

The project would help OpenAI move toward owning AI infrastructure, although its ability ‌to ⁠fund large-scale commitments remains under scrutiny because the company is unprofitable despite a valuation ​of $852 billion.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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