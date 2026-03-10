Nvidia planning open-source AI agent platform ‘NemoClaw’: What it means

The platform will allow companies to dispatch AI agents to perform tasks for their employees. and it will likely come integrated with security and privacy tools. (Express Image/File Photo)

OpenClaw is drawing attention from everywhere. Now, chip-making giant Nvidia is planning to introduce an open-source platform for AI agents named ‘NemoClaw’.

With its latest offering, Nvidia is seemingly looking towards capitalising on the ongoing wave of AI tools for enterprise. The latest AI agent platform from the chipmaker is reportedly named ‘NemoClaw’.

Several reports also indicate that Nvidia has begun recommending the product to software companies and is also seeking partnerships with big names like CrowdStrike, Adobe, Cisco, Google, etc. However, it is unknown if any of these partnerships have been finalised.

What is NemoClaw?

NemoClaw is reportedly Nvidia’s upcoming open-source AI agent platform that has been developed for enterprise-grade security, privacy protection, and scalable task automation.