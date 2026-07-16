Nvidia unveils Jetson Thor T3000, T2000 modules to accelerate robotics

The Nvidia Blackwell-powered T3000 and T2000 modules will help users move advanced robotics, visual AI and edge workloads onto compact, power-efficient systems. (Image: NVIDIA)

Nvidia on Wednesday, July 15, introduced its T3000 and T2000 robot compute modules based on the Jetson AGX Thor architecture. The announcement comes at a crucial time when robotics is moving beyond research labs to real-world applications, accelerating the demand for power-efficient AI supercomputers that are capable of running foundational AI models.

Considering the rising demand, the chipmaker has introduced the T3000 and T2000, which will enable scaling of mass-market robotics and edge AI applications. The company said that the new Jetson AGX Thor is powering the next generation of humanoid and robotic systems. Industry leaders like Agile Robots, Amazon Robotics, 1X, Boston Dynamics, Hitachi, and Techman Robot are building onto this platform.