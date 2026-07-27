Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 billion financing for data centre: Report

Nvidia's graphics processing chips are well-suited for massive data crunching necessary to train large AI models like ChatGPT that have underpinned the explosive growth of AI globally to date. (Image: Reuters)

Nvidia is in talks to provide roughly $250 billion in financing guarantees for OpenAI as part of a massive data center project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The backstop from Nvidia would help the ChatGPT maker lease a 10-gigawatt project that SoftBank’s energy subsidiary is developing in southern Ohio, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

For OpenAI, a ⁠deal ​would be the first step toward controlling its own infrastructure instead of renting it from Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle, while for Nvidia, it would guarantee demand for its chips for years to come.

The project is expected to ​cost more ​than $500 billion in total, including the chips ⁠inside the data center, according to the WSJ.