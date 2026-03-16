Nvidia GTC 2026 keynote livestream: How to watch Jensen Huang’s AI announcements live

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will give his keynote to kick off GTC 2026 at the SAP Centre in San Jose, California. (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia’s annual GTC developer conference will kick off this week in San Jose California, with CEO Jensen Huang scheduled to deliver his highly anticipated keynote address on Monday, March 16.

The GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2026 is a four-day gathering that will run till Friday, March 20. It is one of Nvidia’s flagship events of the year, where the chipmaker generally shows off its latest advances in chips, data centers, AI agents, physical AI such as robots, etc.

Huang is expected to take the stage at the SAP Centre and lay out his vision for the future of computing in the AI era along with an updated roadmap for Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs as well as other new products and partnerships that will help the trillion-dollar company keep its massive lead in the AI race even as the field of potential challengers and competitors continues to expand.