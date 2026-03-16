Nvidia GTC 2026 keynote livestream: How to watch Jensen Huang’s AI announcements live

Nvidia’s annual GTC developer conference will kick off this week in San Jose California, with CEO Jensen Huang scheduled to deliver his highly anticipated keynote address on Monday, March 16.
The GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2026 is a four-day gathering that will run till Friday, March 20. It is one of Nvidia’s flagship events of the year, where the chipmaker generally shows off its latest advances in chips, data centers, AI agents, physical AI such as robots, etc.
Huang is expected to take the stage at the SAP Centre and lay out his vision for the future of computing in the AI era along with an updated roadmap for Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs as well as other new products and partnerships that will help the trillion-dollar company keep its massive lead in the AI race even as the field of potential challengers and competitors continues to expand.
The two-hour keynote will be livestreamed on the event’s official website and YouTube channel. It will begin on Monday from 11 am PT (11:15pm IST) onwards. You can watch the talk by clicking on the livestream link embedded below:
News reports suggest that Nvidia will announce new hardware, and likely even a new AI inference chip, that would be an outcome of its $20 billion-licensing deal with AI chip startup Groq first announced last year. In terms of new AI software, Nvidia is rumoured to be developing an open-source platform for enterprise AI agents called NemoClaw that would let businesses build and deploy AI agents in a structured way.
The remaining three days of Nvidia GTC 2026 will likely be focused on key partnership announcements and in-person demonstrations of new AI products across industries such as healthcare, robotics, and autonomous vehicles.