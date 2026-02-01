Nvidia CEO Huang denies he is unhappy with OpenAI, says ‘huge’ investment planned

Jensen Huang said he works every single day and checks his emails early each morning (Reuters)

Nvidia plans to make a “huge” investment into OpenAI, probably its largest ever, CEO Jensen Huang said on Saturday, denying he was unhappy with the ChatGPT maker.

The chipmaker in September announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, a deal that would give OpenAI the cash and access it needs to buy advanced chips that are key to maintaining its dominance in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The Wall ‍Street ⁠Journal reported on Friday that the plan had stalled after some inside the chip giant expressed doubts about the deal.

The report said Huang had privately underlined to industry associates in recent months that the original $100 billion agreement was non-binding ​and not finalised.